A touch of the Irish onstage

Grab your tickets, gather your friends and get ready to experience the magic of live music in our own backyard.

Friday, March 8

Brian St. John will take the stage at 6 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Bernie Drury will enchant audiences with his soul-stirring compositions, drawing inspiration from his extensive musical journey across Europe, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Music enthusiasts may head to Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope, to catch James Vilade’s performance at 7 p.m. or indulge in nostalgic vibes at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., where Issues and Realign will pay tribute to Korn and Godsmack, respectively, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For those looking for country tunes, Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, presents Matt Gillert and Tim VG at 8 p.m., for a foot-stomping good time.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., will showcase the Machine at 8 p.m., delivering an unforgettable homage to the legendary Pink Floyd. With its impeccable musicianship and elaborate stage presence, the Machine guarantees an immersive experience for fans of the iconic band. Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Close the night out with karaoke at O’Reilly Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Erin McKenna will perform pop-rock and blues tunes at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m., while the Retrocasters play its eclectic repertoire at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, starting at 7 p.m.

The Stanhope House doors open at 7 p.m. to welcome Peach Project, a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

At 7 p.m., McQ’s Pub welcomes Geoff Doubleday to the stage for an evening filled with his guitar virtuoso.

At Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., the Side Cars Band will captivate audiences with its electrifying performance of rock, blues, soul and more at 7 p.m.

For a lively evening, Brick & Brew invites you to indulge in the musical stylings of Wind Up Monkey at 7 p.m. Performing a diverse range of genres, including classic rock, country, pop and hip-hop, the band promises a night of entertainment that caters to all musical tastes.

Airport Pub, 65 County Road 639, Sussex, presents Matt Gillert and Tim VG at 8 p.m.

For those seeking a dose of upbeat rhythms and infectious beats, O’Reilly’s is the place to be at 9 p.m. as Top Button takes the stage.

Sunday, March 10

Jeiris Cook infuses Angry Erik Brewing with soulful melodies at 2:30 p.m.

At 7 pm., the Newton Theatre invites audiences to relive the disco era with “The Australian Bee Gees Show” for an evening of nostalgia and groovy beats. Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Wednesday, March 13

The midweek escape kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with Danny C’s Paddy’s Day Party at Blue Arrow Farm, featuring a performance by Maggie’s Clan, a Celtic band sure to set the mood for a festive evening. Tickets are $12 a person.

At 5 p.m., catch Sean Henry’s weekly performance at McQ’s Pub.

At 6:30 p.m., the Homestead Rest, 94 N. Church Road, Sparta, invites you to enjoy a night of karaoke. Join Ray Sikora and fellow enthusiasts as they sing their hearts out.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 6 p.m., the Homestead Rest welcomes you to enjoy or perform in the acoustic open mic night, with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your talent and share it with the community in a welcoming setting.

The talented singer-songwriter Julia Kirk will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, captivating audiences with her unique style and melodic approach.

Or head over to the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex, at 6:30 p.m., where Smokin’ Buddie Steve will take the stage, delivering an evening of energetic rhythms.

At 8 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub invites you to unwind at a night of music bingo.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com