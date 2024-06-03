Making music two by two

Grammy-nominated artists, a musical, local favorites and historic duos all are coming to local stages this week.

Friday, June 7

The Bottles, featuring Jason Kundrath and Adam Streicher, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Kundrath, a member of Sparta’s The Good Silver and Hero Pattern, will join Streicher for a night of rock and Americana music from the ’70s to the ’90s, featuring originals and covers.

CoverTwo, a guitar duo consisting of Ray Ecke and Lenny Fontes, will perform classic rock hits from the ’60s through the ’90s at Lake Mohawk in Sparta at the same time.

Paul Derin will start his Booze & Grooves night at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, spinning vinyl favorites.

Also at 7 p.m., Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, will feature the Porch Pirates for a captivating performance.

The Kootz will bring their classic rock fun to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 7 p.m.

Peter “Skeeter” Scance will perform at Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Start your morning at Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., with live music from Mingo Lodge beginning at 10 a.m.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., will feature the Best of the Eagles and the Cassidy Catanzaro Duo at 2 p.m. Best of the Eagles, formed in 2012 by Joe Vadala and other professional New Jersey musicians, is known for its exact interpretation of Eagles music. Grammy-nominated Catanzaro, former lead singer of Antigone Rising, brings her powerful, genre-spanning voice to the stage. Tickets for this event may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

The Fabulous Rhythm Aces will return to Earthman Farm at 3:30 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., Bill Ruddy will play a blend of Southern rock and country tunes at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, will host the Acoustic Wolves, a northern New Jersey band blending vocals with acoustic guitar, mandolin and violin, starting at 6 p.m.

Sick Star Nation will bring high-energy covers to Lake Mohawk Country Club at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Wonderloaf will rock Brick & Brew, and North O’ Nashville will bring its country flair to Milk Street Distillery, playing covers from Garth Brooks to Luke Combs.

Also at 7 p.m., McQ’s Pub will host the Treblemakers Band, playing a mix of blues, rock and reggae.

Conclude the evening at 9 p.m. with classic rock tunes by Big Marlin at O’Reilly’s.

Sunday, June 9

Enjoy a set by Deb D’Anne and Tim Blohm at the Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road Route 615, starting at noon.

At 2 p.m., Earthman Farm will feature a performance by the Nowhere Men Duo.

For acoustic rock, folk and alternative tunes, head to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m. to hear Brian St. John.

The Allman Betts Band will be on stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., starting at 8 p.m. Led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts and inspired by the classic sounds of their family tree, the Allman Betts Band creates its own blend of blues, Americana and Southern soul. Tickets start at $59 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Tuesday, June 11

Enjoy music by Brian St. John on the patio of O’Reilly’s starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

Head to Blue Arrow Farm for Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series featuring Some Guys & a Broad with rock ‘n’ roll hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

Sean Henry returns to McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., you can brave the mic at Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

The Eli Young Band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Known for its chart-topping hits, such as “Crazy Girl” and “Drunk Last Night,” and its Texas roots, the band has amassed 14 Billboard charting singles and numerous awards. Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Thursday, June 13

Head to the Homestead Rest for the weekly open mic night starting at 6 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

McQ’s Pub will host an ’80s party with DJ Cool Wave at 6 p.m.

You have another chance to catch Sean Henry’s acoustic tunes at Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.

Dave & John Acoustic will bring their engaging music to the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., catch “Girls Night: The Musical” at the Newton Theatre. This touching and hilarious show follows the lives of a group of female friends and features hit songs of the ’80s and ’90s. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com