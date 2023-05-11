Ann Wilson

Ann Franek Wilson of Hampton Township passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. She was 95.

Ann was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Hardyston to the late Paul and Eva (Holienka) Franek. She was the fourth of five children born to the couple, who had immigrated to Sussex County from the town of Lysica in Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia).

Ann spent her youth living with her hard-working family on their dairy farm on Franek Road in Hardyston. As a child, Ann was bilingual. She spoke Czech at home with family, later learning English when she was old enough to attend elementary school.

Later, while at Franklin High School, she became even more accustomed to the American culture and customs of that time. Though Ann loved America, she always remained focused on her Slovak heritage, especially through recipes/cooking, homemaking and gardening.

One day, several years after high school, an unfamiliar car arrived at the Franek farm. It belonged to the owners of the Sunset Inn, a then-popular restaurant in Lafayette. They had come to the farm looking for Ann. They had heard about the untiring farm girl who lived there and had come to invite Ann to work for them at their busy establishment. She agreed. It was a decision that would significantly impact her future.

At work, she met Herbert Wilson, her employer’s brother. He soon became her husband-to-be. After marrying, she lived in Lafayette on Beaver Run Road. In 1965, she and Herbert moved their family to a home in Hampton Township, where she resided for the past 58 years.

Before her retirement in 1992, she enjoyed working at Kittatinny Regional High School in the cafeteria. She worked as a baker and made desserts from scratch for all the students and teachers.

Her next role was caring for her grandchildren, Zachary and Patrick, while her daughter worked. Years later, Ann would be seen again regularly at Kittatinny Regional High School. This time she was there to attend concerts or to root for the Cougars at sporting events to support her grandsons in track, baseball, soccer and lacrosse.

Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Herbert J. Wilson, in October 2020 and by her brothers, Paul Franek and Joseph Franek, and her sister Margaret (Franek) Silconas.

Ann is survived by her four children, Robert J. Wilson, Lisa Ann Wilson, Christopher H. Wilson and Herbert P. Wilson and his spouse Kathleen (Higgins); her five grandsons, Ryan Wilson, Zachary Scott and his spouse Karen Peraza, Andrew Wilson and his spouse Amy (Mutch), Patrick Scott and Daniel Wilson; her sister Rose (Franek) Emolo; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A private memorial service is planned.

It is the wish of the family that memorial donations may be made in Ann’s name to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.

