Elizabeth Domzalski

Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Domzalski (nee Bush) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. She was 86.

Born to Samuel and Anna Bush in Glen Lyon, Pa., she had lived in Sussex for many years.

Betty worked as a manager for the Farmstead Golf and Country Club for 10 years during the 1970s.

She is best remembered for her cooking, baking and shopping.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Donald Domzalski Sr. (2013); two daughters Lisa Schmidt and Denise Carroll; and two brothers and a sister.

She was the devoted mother of Sue Graham of Daytona Beach, Fla., Dawn Asprea of Middletown, N.Y., and Donald Domzalski Jr. of Newton; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and dear sister of Samuel Bush.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

The family will receive their friends at the Franklin Fire House for a Celebration of Betty’s Life on Saturday, Jan. 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated.

