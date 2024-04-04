Joyce Pinho

Joyce A. Pinho of Hopatcong passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Denville. She was 73.

Joyce was born June 21, 1950, at Newton Hospital to the late Stewart and Florence (McConnell) Wolverton.

She was employed at TMP Worldwide in Budd Lake before her retirement.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Dawn Pinho McPeek (Todd) of Johnsonburg; two brothers, Richard Wolverton of Andover and Stewart Wolverton Jr. of Hopatcong; two granddaughters, Cassandra McPeek Burns (Michael) of Whitehall, Pa., and Paige McPeek of Johnsonburg; a great-grandson, Elliott Burns; a great-granddaughter, Alaina Burns; a niece, Monika Wolverton; and a nephew, Ian Wolverton.

Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

