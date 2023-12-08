Maryellen Nelson

Maryellen (Dannaher) Nelson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 24, 2023. She was 91.

For the past four years, Maryellen was a resident at Barn Hill Care Center, where she was well-loved by both the staff and residents.

She was born on June 12, 1932, in Knoxville, Tenn. While living in an orphanage, she was raised Catholic and practiced those beliefs her entire life.

Maryellen was adopted July 18, 1938, by Charles and Helene Dannaher, yet she remained in contact with the nuns from St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital into her 30s.

She lived throughout the South in her younger years before settling in Chicago, where she met the love of her life, Donald Nelson. They married on Dec. 1, 1951.

Donald and Maryellen had three children. The family moved around the Midwest before settling in Andover in 1970.

Maryellen worked at different companies as an administrative assistant and customer service representative during the 1970s.

After choosing to live a life of sobriety, her career path changed. As a drug and alcohol counselor, she dedicated her life to helping others achieve sobriety.

Maryellen was a lifelong learner who continuously educated herself in order to provide the best care for her clients. Throughout the years, she was a counselor at various facilities throughout northern New Jersey retiring from the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton in 2012.

Maryellen lived a full life. One of her favorite times in her life was traveling to Europe with her husband, Don.

She was a shopping enthusiast whose favorite pastime was taking her granddaughter Kelsey shopping.

She loved movies and music and was an avid singer and dancer in her youth.

Her personality oozed from her through the smile on her face and her matching outfits with matching accessories. She never missed her hair or nail appointments even when she was going through difficult times.

Maryellen had the unique ability to see into a person’s soul and was always ready and willing to listen.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Nelson; son Robert Nelson; and son-in-law, Steven Pfeiffer.

She is survived by her son, John Nelson (wife, Karen Seely-Nelson); daughter, Laura Pfeiffer; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nelson; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her goddaughter, Louise Slegar of Chicago, and her family.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon with memorial services beginning at noon in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Newton, or the Center for Prevention & Counseling, Newton.

Arrangements and online condolences at www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com