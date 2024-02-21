Rembert Hickey

Rembert “Al” Hickey of Sussex passed away on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Kindred Hospital at St. Clare’s in Dover. He was 70.

Born in Franklin to the late William and Leota (Talmadge) Hickey, Al had lived in Sussex County all of his life and served on the McAfee Fire Department.

He had been employed by EconoPak in Sussex as a forklift operator for many years before his retirement.

Al enjoyed listening to Elvis music and spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, even just walking and admiring nature.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his longtime companion, Wilma Drake; his brother, William Hickey II; and his sisters, Lotus Sutton and Marion Maellaro.

He is survived by his three sons, Mark Decker and his wife Patricia of Wantage, Horace Hickey and his wife Maureen of Wayne, and Rembert “Allen” Shaver and his wife Virginia of Glenwood; his daughters, Heather Mackerley and her boyfriend Ryan Snook of Sussex, Christy M. Lambert-Alwell and her husband Kenneth Lambert Jr. of Hampton Township; his significant other, Catherine Wright of Sussex and her children Jack Wright Jr. and his significant other Alison of Newton and Derick Wright of Franklin; his brothers, Horace Hickey of Frankford, Charles Hickey of Pennsylvania, Eugene Hickey of Unionville, N.Y., Irving Hickey of Wantage, and Klaas Hickey and his wife Ida of Montague; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com