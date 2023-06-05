Sharon Morris

Sharon Geraldine (Straway) Morris of Hampton Township died Monday, May 29, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was 77.

Sharon was born in Newton on Dec. 15, 1945, and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She graduated from Newton High School in 1964.

She was raised on a horse farm and in her younger years enjoyed riding and showing horses.

Sharon worked for Selective Insurance in Branchville for 10 years before retirement.

She was a member of the Baleville Congregational Church in Hampton Township where she was a member of the choir and formerly served as Deacon.

She was an avid animal lover and would bring home rescues, often more than one at a time.

Sharon was also a talented pianist.

She found great joy in decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, creating her own winter wonderland.

She particularly enjoyed her vacations in Florida, so much so that she would be planning and packing for the next trip as soon as she returned home.

Sharon was a natural caregiver; she would offer her home and time to anyone who didn’t have a place to go.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Geraldine (Pittenger) Straway; and her brother, Charles Straway.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward “Bud” Morris; her sister, Beverly Arnott and husband, Bill; her daughter, Michelle Ferguson and husband, Ernest; her son, Michael Morris and wife, Dena; her grandson, Dr. Drew Murray and wife, Sarah; her granddaughters, Angelique and Kaelyn Morris; and her longtime friend, Michele Brengs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Visitation was Sunday, June 4 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, with a funeral Monday, June 5 at the funeral home. Interment followed in Baleville Cemetery in Hampton Township.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com