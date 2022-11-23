Project Self-Sufficiency receives Nourishing Neighbors grant

Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program to support its Food Project initiative for local children and families.

The funds were received from donations made by generous customers at Acme Markets stores at checkout during September. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Patrons don’t need to be agency participants.

“We’re excited to partner with Acme Markets to help our community’s children start their day with a nutritious breakfast so they can succeed in school,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “Together with Acme Markets we will continue to tackle the ongoing food insecurity issues in our community.”

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Acme Markets Foundation which aims to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools. In 2020, Nourishing Neighbors enabled 350 million meals, invested $10.4 million in schools to feed children, and provided $9 million towards empowering BIPOC communities through hunger programs.