Chiropractic falls under the category of a health care profession. Chiropractors perform adjustments (manipulations) to the spine or other parts of the body. The goal is to correct spinal and extremity joint misalignments, ease pain, and support the body’s natural ability to heal itself. Chiropractors believe the body’s musculoskeletal structure must be aligned correctly to prevent pain and health issues. Chiropractic treatments are non-surgical and non-invasive.