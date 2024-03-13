Artist to discuss mixed media collages today

Artist Kat Block will demonstrate her techniques at a meeting of the Sussex County Art Society at noon Thursday, March 14 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

A $5 fee is requested to help defray the cost of coffee and light refreshments.

Block will bring some of her mixed media collages and will explain how they were done.

Her work is complex, integrating various papers, watercolor paints, photography and graphite.

Although rich in color, design and pattern, the finished collages are luminous and serene.

Block is an award-winning artist from Springfield. She teaches mixed media at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey and at the duCret School of Art.

She also is a published illustrator of a children’s book.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meeting, members hold informal critiquing sessions.

Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.