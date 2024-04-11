Artist to discuss transparent watercolors today

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program by Judith Hummer, a professional artist, on her techniques and visions of transparent watercolors.

This demonstration will be at noon Thursday, April 11 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

A $5 fee is requested to help pay for coffee and light refreshments.

Hummer calls transparent watercolor an exciting medium with a mind of its own. She loves experimenting with techniques that allow her to use watercolor to evoke emotions, environments and movement.

She also experiments with painting surfaces. Her subject matter is diverse, including urban, landscape, florals and water scenes.

Her recent work has been exhibited with the American Watercolor Society in 2024, the San Diego Watercolor Society in 2023 and the National Watercolor Society in 2022.

Her paintings have won numerous awards in statewide and national exhibitions, including the New Jersey Watercolor Society’s 81st juried exhibition in 2023, the North East Watercolor Society’s 47th International Exhibit and the Philadelphia Watercolor Society 2020 Online Members Show.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate at the monthly meeting, members hold informal critiquing sessions. Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.