Author releases book for parents with college-bound students

“Where’s My Wine Glass?!, Getting Your Kid to College Without Losing Your Mind” is a frolicking collection of humorous essays for parents of high school students considering college.

As a long- time college coach, private tutor, and parent of college graduates, Linda Presto takes parents on a journey through the highlight reel of what they hope will end in smarter kids and less laundry. Her sarcastic voice, no-nonsense tone, and years of experience make her America’s College Coach™, delivering a much-needed respite from the insanity and competition of acceptance to college.

Parents at this stage need a laugh and some straight talk about the process and its pitfalls. Addressing subjects like college visits, university rankings, and empty nest syndrome, Presto’s personal accounts and anecdotes from years of working with students and parents shed light on the universal nature of rearing children and the parents who only want the best for them—that and they want them off their couch.

A professional content specialist and educator for over 20 years, Linda Presto has worked in corporate communications, advertising, and magazine/newspaper publishing. Linda earned her MFA in Writing and is an English/Writing tutor who coaches students preparing for college and beyond. Her business, College Coaching with Care, includes expertise in test prep, college/scholarship searches, applications, essays, resumes, interview, personal statements, strategies, as well as education and career planning.

A chapter from this debut book, “Where’s My Wine Glass?!” received an Honorable Mention in the Erma Bombeck/Anna Lefler Humorist-in-Residence contest. In her ever-decreasing spare time, Linda enjoys the outdoors: hiking, biking, and boating, but mostly she watches Netflix, drinks wine, and eats chocolate.