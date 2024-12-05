Broadway star in holiday concert tonight

Broadway star Craig Schulman will perform Broadway classics and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students, veterans and SCCC employees. They may be purchased online at sussex.simpletix.com

Schulman will perform Broadway classics along with holiday favorites.

He is the only actor to have played the iconic roles of Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables,” the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” and the title role in “Jekyll & Hyde.”

He also has played Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Archibald in “The Secret Garden” and Crazy Old Maurice in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

He has taught at Sacred Heart University, offers private vocal coaching, and leads master classes in voice and musical theater.