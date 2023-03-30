‘Camelot’ auditions scheduled

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) will presents the acclaimed Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical reimagined as the “Camelot Small Cast Version” on May 19-21.

The show will be directed by Angela Rose Masi.

Auditions will take place at NSTC’s studio, 21 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg, in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church.

All roles are open. All ages are encouraged to audition; the company is committed to inclusive casting.

Auditions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April.

Character breakdown, song cuts and sides for the show can be found at www.northstartheater.org

“Camelot” tells of the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot. The story in T.H. White’s novel is freshly reimagined as a “play within a play” told by a band of eight traveling Revelers.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.