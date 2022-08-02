Check out Bobby Harden in concert!

The Sparta Summer Concert Series welcomes legendary singer Bobby Harden on Friday August 5. Harden, New York City’s acclaimed soul singing sensation, thrills audiences globally as lead singer with the Original Blues Brothers Band, which features the legendary musicians Steve Cropper and “Blue Lou” Marini. Bobby Harden is a classic example of a true “Soul Man.”

Backed by his Soul Purpose Band, Harden has opened up for soul legends Solomon Burke and Bettye LeVette. He has shared the stage with Eddie Floyd, Lionel Richie and, as lead singer of The Uptown Horns Revue, with Howard Tate & Benny King. Having toured Russia, Harden is believed to be the first soul singer to perform in Siberia. He starred in the 39th Annual John Lennon Tribute concert at New York’s Symphony Space. He has entertained royalty, Hollywood’s elite, music superstars, and industry movers and shakers.

He performed at former President Barak Obama’s inauguration party and regularly plays with his Soul Purpose Band at City Winery, City Vineyard, The Falcon and Minton’s Playhouse. Harden holds a three-night a week residency at Greenwich Village’s historic Arthur’s Tavern. He’s headlined at BB King’s Club in NYC with his Soul Purpose Band, the venue where he himself was inducted into the NY Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ever the philanthropist, Harden believes in giving back to the community whenever possible. He has performed at high-profile events for the American Cancer Society and Hearts of Gold Charity alongside fundraisers for local causes, including health care facilities and schools in his neighborhood. As a favored voice of corporate America, Harden has sung TV jingles for American Express, Budweiser, Holiday Inn, and Slimfast.

Currently available online are Harden’s two solo CDs, “Soul Purpose” and “River of Soul.” Harden stars on many other recordings, including the Original Blues Brothers Band’s 2017 release “Last Shade of Blue Before Black,” Stew Cutler’s “Every Sunday Night,” and Chris Carter’s “Up All Night.” His latest single “Runnin’ (To Get To Your Love)” is out on Dala Records. More material is due out soon featuring Bobby Harden with The Soulful Saints (the house band for Dala Records, who backed Charles Bradley). Harden is featured on Stew Cutler’s forthcoming CD, and there’s more music to come with Soul Purpose in the near future.

Bobby Harden is originally from Youngstown, Ohio, the fertile soil that gave rise to legends such as The O’Jays and Bobby Womack. The “Big Apple” is now proud to claim Bobby Harden as its own “Soul Man.” Sparta may lay claim too, after the show!

The Fabulous Rhythm Aces featuring Son Lewis will be opening the concert. They play a solid mix of blues and rock and roll with guitars, a harmonica, bass and drums. The members of the group hail from north Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. They have opened shows for J.Geils, The Nighthawks, Elvin Bishop, Peter Tork, King Solomon Hicks, Billy Hector, Robert Gordon and many more.

The concert is free, family friendly and rain or shine. Come hear great music under the stars at Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Road, Sparta. Show starts at 7 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Visit spartaarts.org for more information and updates.