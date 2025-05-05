Choice of rock, folk, country, blues

Friday, May 9

Enjoy a solo acoustic set by seasoned local performer Ciro Patti at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

You’ll find bluesy singer-songwriter Brian St. John delivering soulful classics and originals at 8 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Or immerse yourself in the warm, meditative folk of Dann Pell of Chester County, Pa. His set at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, blends fingerstyle guitar with introspective lyricism and a psychedelic edge.

Reggae legends the Wailers light up the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with their “Natural Mystic 30th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating their Grammy-nominated album “Evolution” and the timeless legacy of Bob Marley. This powerful night of classic and contemporary reggae, led by Aston Barrett Jr., starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

If you’re not ready to call it a night, swing by O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, for karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

The Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., returns with a morning serenade by country artist Jimmy Lee, beginning at 10 a.m.

Groove to the dynamic blend of blues, jazz and funk courtesy of Edric, who is playing a 4 p.m. set at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Lafayette House hosts Will Hoppey, whose acoustic dinner set at 6 p.m. offers an evening of easy listening.

Over at McQ’s Pub, Geoff Doubleday brings his impressive guitar work to life at 7 p.m.

Classic rock outfit Snake Oil Willie tears it up with high-energy hits at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at the same time.

Headlining the night is legendary rock band Nazareth, taking the stage at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. on its “Bite the Bullet” tour. With a career spanning more than five decades, Nazareth’s set promises a thunderous journey through its greatest hits and deep cuts alike.

Cap off the evening with a Beatles tribute led by Brian St. John at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill.

Sunday, May 11

Enjoy a laid-back afternoon of live music and craft beer at Angry Erik Brewing, where Rich Franco will deliver a mix of acoustic rock, pop and alternative covers at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

O’Reilly’s Pub hosts Vinyl Night starting at 8 p.m. Music lovers may enjoy the curated collection or spin their own records.

Wednesday, May 14

The Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series revs up at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Gates open at 4 p.m., with classic rock band Steel performing rain or shine.

Head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

Aspiring performers are invited to an Acoustic Open Mic Night at the Homestead Rest. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.

Rising pop singer-songwriter Songbird takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, sharing her award-winning originals inspired by artists such as Adele and Lana Del Rey.

If interactive fun is your style, O’Reilly’s Pub offers Music Bingo starting at 8 p.m.

The Newton Theatre hosts multi-platinum country powerhouse Sara Evans on her Unbroke Tour at 8 p.m. - a must-see for fans of powerful vocals and heartfelt country storytelling.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com