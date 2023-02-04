Comedy show Friday in Oak Ridge

Comedian and actor Uncle Floyd Vivino will present a comedy show Friday, Feb. 10 at Casa Bianca, 5266 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The show and a buffet dinner cost $60. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show is from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. For tickets, call 973-697-9704.

Vivino hosted “The Uncle Floyd Show,” which aired in New Jersey and New York from 1974 to 1998. It started on cable-TV and later was broadcast on PBS.

From 1987 to 2013, his Sunday afternoon program, “The Italian-American Serenade,” was on WVIP-FM 93.5 radio in New Rochelle, N.Y.