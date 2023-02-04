x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Comedy show Friday in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge /
| 04 Feb 2023 | 06:43
    Comedian and actor Uncle Floyd Vivino will perform Friday, Feb. 10 in Oak Ridge.
    Comedian and actor Uncle Floyd Vivino will perform Friday, Feb. 10 in Oak Ridge.

Comedian and actor Uncle Floyd Vivino will present a comedy show Friday, Feb. 10 at Casa Bianca, 5266 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The show and a buffet dinner cost $60. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show is from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. For tickets, call 973-697-9704.

Vivino hosted “The Uncle Floyd Show,” which aired in New Jersey and New York from 1974 to 1998. It started on cable-TV and later was broadcast on PBS.

From 1987 to 2013, his Sunday afternoon program, “The Italian-American Serenade,” was on WVIP-FM 93.5 radio in New Rochelle, N.Y.