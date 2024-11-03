Concert today at Newton church

The Senior Choir at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton will present a performance of Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” during the celebration of All Saints Day at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Under the direction of music director Joseph Mello, featured soloists will include soprano Jessica Marquard Caruso and baritone the Rev. Chris Streeter. Accompaniment will be provided by organist Diana Greene as well as an orchestra.

Faure’s composition features seven movements and is scored for soprano and baritone soloists, mixed choir, orchestra and organ.

The performance will be followed by a reception.

The event is free and open to the public, although a free will offering will be taken.

For information, call Joe Mello at 862-268-4720 or the church at 973-383-2245.