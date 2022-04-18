Eric Gales is his own musician

He’s African-American, he’s left-handed and he’s a guitarist who can sing. Sounds like Jimi Hendrix, right?

Not in this case.

This is Eric Gales.

Gales, whose musical resume is deep, brings his own unique rock/blues hybrid style of extraordinary guitar-work to the iconic Stanhope House for a special performance, Thursday May 12.

While the comparisons to Hendrix are natural in many respects, Gales’ influences go much further and are quite diverse. Gales clearly is his own man.

Gales grew up in a musical family with four brothers, two of whom learned to play the guitar upside down and left-handed. So of course it is no coincidence that Eric Gales plays the guitar is that same fashion.

Gales got an early start in the music world, recording his first record at 16 years old. His talents quickly got traction. He was named “Best New Talent” in 1991 in the Guitar World Magazine’s Reader’s Poll. He and his two brothers would eventually form The Gales Bros. and record the album “Left Hand Brand.”

Gales, known for working his crowds into frenzies, has caught the eyes of not just his fans, but many industry greats, including some of music’s top artists.

Over the past 30 years Gales, whose latest album was produced by Joe Bonamassa and who he sometimes plays with, has recorded 18 albums and CDs in all. His recent efforts, on the Mascot Label Group, are “Middle of the Road” and “The Bookends”, both deeply personal and introspective works that have gotten excellent reviews.

Gales has been able to keep up his momentum throughout even when he was fighting substance abuse. Gales will tell you that his times of struggle ultimately have made him a better person who appreciates everything that his talents have given him, both with the guitar and with his songwriting.