Harmony in Motion is back in action!

Harmony in Motion, a women’s a cappella four-part harmony chorus based in Sussex County, has had a busy season... with more performances scheduled to come this summer!

On the first day of June, this enthusiastic group performed at Lake Mohawk County Club for the Sparta Women’s Association luncheon. Later that same week, the chorus returned to Sparta for an outside performance at Sparta Day. In mid-June, Harmony in Motion traveled to Milford, Penn., to provide entertainment for the Milford Garden Club at their luncheon held at the historical Gray Towers.

Plans are underway for a free outdoor concert on July 23 at 6 p.m. at Lake Owassa. This event will be held on the backyard steps of the Wistermayer lakeside residence, 229 East Shore Lake Owassa Road. As in the past, many members of the lake community will arrive by boat, and the public is invited to enjoy this half-hour performance in the backyard area. A rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, July 24, at the same time and place.

Those who will be attending the Miner’s baseball game at Skylands Stadium on Saturday evening, August 20, will also hear Harmony in Motion singing our National Anthem to open the game! Patriotic songs will also be shared on September 9 at Crystal Springs for their annual golfing fundraiser for our military, “Tee It Up For The Troops.”

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council. Weekly rehearsals for Harmony in Motion are held on Monday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., at Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton. Zoom meetings are held at the same time for those who are unable to attend in person.

The group welcomes new prospective singers to their chorus and invites those interested to contact Eileen at 973-875-9264. For more information about Harmony in Motion, visit harmonyinmotion.net and/or their Facebook page.