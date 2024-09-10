Hear hits from recent decades

Friday, Sept. 13

Ciro Patti performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, and Brian St. John brings his dynamic mix of folk, blues and rock to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., the Kit & Connor acoustic duo perform at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, delivering unique interpretations of popular rock, pop, jazz, country and reggae hits.

Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Sussex, will host James Vilade at 7 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for something different, head over to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for music bingo also at 7 p.m.

At the same time, rhe Dark Horses will take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. This powerhouse nine-piece band offers a deeply immersive George Harrison tribute, covering his work from the Beatles to his solo career, including collaborations with such legends as Eric Clapton and the Traveling Wilburys. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow” at 8 p.m. Led by Joe Hite, this tribute act recreates the timeless hits of one of pop’s greatest stars. They include such classics as “Mandy,” “Copacabana” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” Tickets start at $39 online at skypac.org

Lunch Hour Six Pack makes its debut at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, rocking the house with a mix of 90s/00s hits and classic rock staples from the ’90s and 2000s.

Cap off the night with some spirited karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Start your day at 10 a.m. with FallFest at the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15. The festive celebration will feature live music, food trucks, a Biergarten and artisan vendors.

For more relaxed acoustic tunes, stop by the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m. to catch Scott Ringle performing while you browse local produce and goods.

Head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m. for Scott Heath’s solo acoustic set, blending rock and country.

At 6 p.m., Tennessee Honey brings its acoustic-driven mix of contemporary country and pop hits to the Lafayette House for a high-energy performance.

Southern Stew keeps the night going with Southern rock tunes at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, while Chris Fantasia entertains at Lake Lenape at the same time.

At Blue Arrow Farm, Floyd Pink takes center stage at 7 p.m. for a tribute to Pink Floyd, performing iconic tracks, such as “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, Floyd Pink offers an unforgettable “Floydian” experience.

At 8 p.m., Brick & Brew hosts Frankie Goes to Dollywood, bringing an exciting fusion of ’80s music with bluegrass charm.

The Monkey & the Engineer will take the stage at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

At 2 p.m., head to Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, where DUG the Band returns to rock the stage with its trio of fun, playing an energetic mix of rock covers.

Jeiris Cook brings his smooth blend of soul and rock fusion to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m., offering a mellow yet captivating performance to wind down the weekend.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night continues at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, featuring the return of Naughty Humphrey. This classic rock band, back by popular demand, will play all your favorite hits.

Over at McQ’s Pub, Sean Henry takes the stage at 5 p.m., providing a great soundtrack for your evening with his acoustic set.

If you’re in the mood for some karaoke, head to Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., where Ray Sikora hosts a lively karaoke night.

At 7 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill offers Ladies Night, with live music by Shane Casey.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Open mic night returns to Homestead Rest at 6 p.m., offering a platform for local talent to shine. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts Dirk Quinn, a Philadelphia-based guitarist known for his jazz-funk style.

To wrap up the night, head over to O’Reilly’s for music bingo at 8 p.m.

