Live music: Groups offer high-energy or relaxing sets

Friday, June 27

DnA the Duo, featuring Dani Zanoni and Alex Kerssen, bring their eclectic mix of tunes spanning the decades to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Catch Almost Autumn, a dynamic duo delivering crowd-pleasing covers of classic rock, blues and country, at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Raw Deal brings high-energy cover sets to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

Touch of Grey, a beloved Grateful Dead tribute band, takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., for a night of outstanding improvisational jams, also at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

At 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Adam Jacob brings his Americana charm and original tunes to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Grammy-winning bluegrass-country-gospel duo Dailey & Vincent headline at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with their powerhouse harmonies and award-winning sound. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

Also at 8 p.m., enjoy Just Some Dudes at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, offers karaoke at 9 p.m.

Or catch the Rated R Band rocking the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, at the same time.

Saturday, June 28

Start your morning on a mellow note with Richard Meier setting the vibe with acoustic tunes at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Andre Turan brings rock hits to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

The Shed Band keeps the good times rolling with a 6 p.m. performance at the Lafayette House.

The high-energy PS Xperiment turns up the volume at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew.

Also at 7 p.m., Vera and the Force deliver Southern rock favorites at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Jersey Country Boys bring a lively country set to McQ’s Pub at 8 p.m.

Magical Mystery Doors presents its stunning tribute fusion of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors to the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m., combining legendary music with a thrilling visual show. Expect unforgettable mashups and mesmerizing sequences.

Finish the night with Who’s Johnny live at the Beacon at 9 p.m. for one last burst of high-energy rock.

Sunday, June 29

Ease into Sunday with Rich Ortiz performing a laid-back set of classic rock and alternative hits from the ’60s through the ’90s at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Wednesday, July 2

Midweek fun kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, July 3

The Homestead Rest hosts an acoustic open mic night starting at 6 p.m., offering local musicians a chance to share their songs in a warm, welcoming setting. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., head over to Krogh’s to catch a full set from Seth Adam, whose blend of Americana and rock, reminiscent of Counting Crows and Tom Petty, pairs perfectly with a summer evening.

