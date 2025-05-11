Lots of live music and some on vinyl

Friday, May 16

Brianna Peterson brings her singer-songwriter charm to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., vinyl lovers may join Paul Derin’s Booze & Grooves night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for a curated set of eclectic vinyl records.

Sean Henry performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 7 p.m.

Cover band Wind Up Monkey kicks things into high gear with a genre-hopping set of classic rock, country, pop, hip-hop and dance tunes starting at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23 South, Franklin.

Katy G Music hits the stage at 8 p.m. at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Asbury Park’s power-pop duo the dt’s performs at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Its hook-driven rock tunes, such as “Cherry,” showcase killer guitar playing and harmonies.

The Band brings a full-scale “Last Waltz Celebration” to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m., recreating the Band’s legendary 1976 farewell concert with a dozen guest musicians, including original fiddler Larry Packer. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m., inviting residents to sing their hearts out.

Saturday, May 17

Maribyrd performs acoustic tunes at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., starting at 10 a.m. and providing the perfect soundtrack to your morning shopping.

John Cain brings his blend of acoustic rock, pop and country to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Tim VG delivers country sounds starting at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

At 7 p.m., Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage hosts DUG the Band, serving up spirited rock ‘n’ roll covers in what they call “DUGified.”

At the same time, Brick & Brew welcomes the Mr. Philthy Band, known for high-energy covers of all your favorite songs.

Also at 7 p.m., the Harrisons Duo perform at Milk Street Distillery while the Treblemakers bring their eclectic mix of blues, rock and reggae to McQ’s Pub.

A highlight of the night is Roger McGuinn at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. McGuinn, famed frontman of the Byrds, will showcase the folk-rock and country-rock sounds that shaped an era.

Brian St. John performs acoustic originals and covers at O’Reilly’s Pub at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Jeiris Cook brings a soulful and mellow close to the weekend at Angry Erik Brewing, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., revs up Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise and Concert Night with a performance by Frankie Goes to Dollywood starting at 4 p.m.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts a lively karaoke night with Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m., offering a chance for residents to sing and socialize.

Thursday, May 22

The Homestead Rest welcomes acoustic musicians for an open mic night at 6 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

Krogh’s features local singer-songwriter Steve Coombs at 6:30 p.m. He draws on rock, folk, bluegrass and alternative influences to share stories through song.

At 8 p.m., the Newton Theatre hosts the legendary Omar Hakim and his new project, Sonic Boom Squad. This high-energy performance blends rock, funk and pop with Hakim’s jaw-dropping musicianship and showcases songs from his upcoming album “Come Out to Play.”

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com