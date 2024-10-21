Magic and illusion show this weekend

A magic and illusion show, “A Haunting We Will Go ... ,” will be presented Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

Shows are at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The show, which is appropriate for the entire family, is one hour and 20 minutes with a brief intermission.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. They may be purchased online at spartamagic.com

For information, call 973-903-6052.

The live theatrical performance features magic and dance highlighting two Sparta residents.

Professional magician Joe Garsetti performs in character as the ghostly gentleman Lord Charles Frederick Winchester III, a fictional, dapper and sarcastic 19th-century magician.

Lord Charles will be assisted by his “daughter,” the zombie and high-spirited Theodora, played by MaryAnn D’silva.

Rounding out the cast is Igor, Charles’s uncle, and butler, played by magician Eddie Ayie.

“The show is fun and entertaining for the entire family. It’s not a ‘kids only’-style show - the magic is professional and unusual and includes several large stage illusions.

“You rarely get to this kind of magic so close to home. We are fortunate in that our stage has been designed to accommodate these types of illusions,” said Garsetti, Sparta Avenue Stage co-proprietor.

Co-proprietor and chief critic Diane Garsetti said, “It’s a team effort to make these illusions appear effortlessly. And we are so fortunate to be working with MaryAnn D’silva. She is a beautiful dancer with a wonderful stage presence.”

Joe Garsetti is a professional magician who has lived in Sparta since 1985. His magic has taken him through-out the country performing at state fairs in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon.

He has performed in Atlantic City and the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas and done stand-up comedy magic on the comedy club circuit in the tri-state area.