Miss Byram contest scheduled for June 11

The 2022 Miss Byram Contest and the Royalty Court of 2022 will take place at the Cranberry Lake Firehouse on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m.

The Miss Byram event showcases talents and accomplishments of young women ages 17-21 residing in Byram Twp. The judges review the applicant essays, ask the applicants questions, and judge the applicants based on their communication skills, poise, and confidence. The winner of the Miss Byram category will be awarded $500 and is given the opportunity to compete in the New Jersey State Fair Queen of the Fair Pageant.

The Royalty Court applicants get an opportunity to share information about themselves with the judges and they are also judged based on their communication skills, poise and confidence. The winners of the Royalty Court are introduced on Children’s Day at the New Jersey State Fair.

Royalty Court Age groups: Little Mister (5-7 years old), Little Miss (5-7 years old), Young Miss (8-12 years old), Teen Miss (13-16 years old)

Applications are available at the Byram Municipal Building or on our website: www.byramtwp.org. Application deadline is May 27.