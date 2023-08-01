New Jersey State Fair: Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Guide

The fair returns to the Sussex County Fairgrounds Aug. 4-12. Get an inside look at what to expect this year, including new events and activities, with stories from our fair guide:

• New entertainment at the fair: circus acts, bull riding and more

• A listing of the 2023 fair food: from fried Oreos to lobster rolls

• Free events, activities, and entertainment at the fair

• Sensory Day returns to the fair

• How to visit the fair on a budget

• Hundreds of animals to see at the fair

• Do you speak swine? Brush up on your barnyard lingo

• Cast your vote for Queen of the Fair and enter to win four tickets

• See the fair’s complete daily schedule