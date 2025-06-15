‘Repo! The Genetic Opera!’ onstage Friday

Drama Geek Studios will present “Repo! The Genetic Opera!” with a shadow cast in an audience-interactive and -immersive performance at 9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

The gothic rock opera is set in a dystopian future where organ transplants are financed like loans - and failure to pay means a Repo Man will reclaim them. It is based on a 2002 stage musical.

Fake blood will be used.Drama Geek Studios will present “Very Gerry Bingo” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, also at the Crescent Theater.

Singer, comic and drag performer Very Gerry will host a 90-minute experience, with live vocals, corny jokes and the audience playing four rounds of bingo to win prizes.

For those age 18 and older.

The theater’s first Stand Up Comedy Night featuring Bearded Bob Romeo will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28.

Doors open about 30 minutes before the shows.

Tickets for the “Repo! The Genetic Opera” live shadow cast performance are $20. Tickets for “Very Gerry Bingo” and the Stand Up Comedy Night are $25.

Buy them online at ticketleap.events/events/dramageekstudios