SCCC to present ‘Silent Sky’

The Visual and Performing Arts at Sussex County Community College will present “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson.

The show dates are Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at SCCC’s Student Center Theater located in the Student Center.

At the conclusion of the Saturday, May 7, performance of “Silent Sky,” audiences are invited to partake in a discussion with the cast and SCCC Theater History II class, who created a dramaturg online booklet for the production.

“Silent Sky” is the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt who explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

SCCC’s production of “Silent Sky” is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene, stage managed by Lisa Geerhart, technical direction by Tim O’Connor, and lighting designed by Jake. The cast includes Jacqueline Mull as Henrietta Leavitt; Samantha Masih as Margaret Leavitt; Dominic Chiocchi as Peter Shaw; Isabella Cruz as Annie Jump Cannon; and Alexis Borowic as Williamina Fleming.

Audience members are welcome to enjoy the Student Art Show located in the SCCC Art Gallery on May 6 at 6 p.m. before the performance.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for SCCC students, alumni and employees. Purchase tickets online at https://www.simpletix.com/e/silent-sky-tickets-105125. Seating is general admission.