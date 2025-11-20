Students perform for association’s 50th anniversary

More than 160 high school musicians performed on Nov. 12, before a packed audience at High Point Regional High School to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sussex County Music Educators Association.

The association, founded in 1975, commissioned two composers to create original works for the milestone concert.

For the chorus, Sparta High School graduate Stephanie Leotsakos — who is completing her doctorate in composition at Rutgers University — wrote “Children Are the Spirit of the World,” a piece that opens with the singers imitating nature sounds. “My dream of hearing the text of this poem brought to life by a generation of young voices has now come true thanks to Sussex County’s 2025 All-County Choir,” Leotsakos wrote in her program notes.

For the band, film and wind ensemble, composer Rossano Gallante wrote “The Crystalized Skylands.” Both Gallante and Leotsakos attended the concert for the world premieres of their works.

The 90-member All-Sussex County Chorus was conducted by Lucille Kincaid, a former Sparta music teacher and All-State choral conductor.

Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, recently retired from Sparta High School and now a faculty member at Centenary College, directed the 70-member All-Sussex County Band.

The program concluded with a rousing performance of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which earned a standing ovation.

The concert was a collaborative effort by music teachers from Sparta, High Point, Kittatinny, Vernon, Wallkill Valley, Lenape Valley, Pope John, Newton and West Milford.