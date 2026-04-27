Sussex County author releases debut historical mystery novel

Sussex County author and educator Rebecca A. Russell has released her debut novel, “The Bones of Blackwater,” the first installment in a planned historical mystery series.

The book follows archaeologist Nora Hale as she investigates a redevelopment site in a fictional New Jersey town, uncovering hidden elements of local and personal history. The story blends a present-day narrative with a post-Civil War timeline.

“I was interested in the idea that history isn’t always what’s written down,” Russell said. “Sometimes it’s what’s missing, what’s been overlooked, or what was intentionally left out.”

Russell, who teaches at Newton High School, said the novel draws inspiration from New Jersey’s industrial past as well as her work preserving historical clothing through her business, BeespokeVintage.

“The Bones of Blackwater” is the first book in “The Hartwell Saga,” a planned six-part series spanning more than 250 years of fictional history in the town of Hartwell.

Russell will host a book launch event June 7 at Penny Rose Coffee, where readers can meet the author and purchase signed copies.

The novel is available in paperback and digital formats through online retailers.