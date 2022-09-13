Sussex County Community College to hold auditions for ‘Everybody’

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will be holding auditions for its upcoming fall drama, “Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play “Everyman” follows “Everybody” (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery — the meaning of living.

Audition dates are Tuesday, September 20, 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, September 22, 3 to 5:30 p.m. and are open to all college students, college alumni and the public. Auditions will be held at the college’s Performing Arts Center (PAC), Room A231. Show dates will be on November 10, 11, and 12 at the PAC. Sussex County Community College is located at 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Those looking to audition are asked to arrive at the scheduled time. Sides will be provided and actors will have the opportunity to read and may be paired up for additional readings. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to do improvisation and create unique character choices. “Everybody” is geared for flexible casting, with a possibility of understudies.

This play is written for a company of nine performers of varying generations and gender and ethnic identities. The exact breakdown of roles will vary.

For additional information about the play or Sussex’s theater program, contact aoginene@sussex.edu. Learn more about the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College at sussex.edu/academics/degrees/theater-arts.