TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park opens today

TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park in Vernon will open for the 2025 season Saturday, May 3.

TreEscape offers climbing elements for beginners to the more experienced, with a range of obstacles, rope walks and zip lines that allow guests to soar through the trees of the Great Gorge at heights of 50 feet.

To celebrate the opening, TreEscape is launching its first Golden Ticket Giveaway. Every guest who books and climbs during May automatically will be entered to win unlimited access to TreEscape for the entire season.

One person will receive the Golden Ticket. The winner will be selected at random. Season access is subject to usage limits.

“One thing’s for certain - whether you’re a returning thrill-seeker or harnessing in for the first time with us, each visit is exhilarating,” said John Matusiewicz, manager of the park.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing the looks on our guests’ faces as they enter the park and, of course, when they successfully progress through each obstacle. There’s nothing else like it - this is truly one of New Jersey’s hidden gems.”

TreEscape has something for all skill levels, from seasoned adventurers to beginners and a course designed specifically for children.

The TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park offers three distinct experiences:

• Aerial Obstacle Course: Nestled in the forest of the Great Gorge and built directly into the trees high above its quarries, the courses vary in difficulty. The park offers 10 total courses at five different levels of difficulty. A three-hour climbing session is $59 for those age 7 and older and $25 for children ages 4-6.

• Black Creek Flyer: 15 unique zip lines, each from 50 to 150 feet long, four easy-to-cross bridges, three ladders, and a grouping of platforms from 5 to 50 feet above the ground. Tickets are $49 for those age 7 and older for a 90-minute session.

• Kid’s Park: Built and designed specifically for climbers ages 4-6, the Kid’s Park offers the two purple courses with more than 20 obstacles. Parents may walk alongside climbers as they explore the park.

A combined ticket for the Aerial Obstacle and Black Creek Flyer is $95 for those age 7 and older for a four-hour session.

Immersive three-hour night climbs are available, and the park is available for group reservations.

Advanced reservations are required; go online to treescapeadventurepark.com

Each guest receives a personalized lesson from a TreEscape instructor, covering the harness system and strategies to conquer each obstacle. All guests are encouraged to dress in comfortable, well-fitted clothing, wear sneakers (no open-toed footwear), and leave jewelry at home.

A limited number of lockers are provided for free.