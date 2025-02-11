Woo your valentine with live music

Friday, Feb. 14

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, kicks off a weekend celebrating its 11th year with Tom Carpenter delivering an acoustic rock set at 5 p.m.

Ciro Patti delivers a solo acoustic set at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Mark Coulter showcases his sound at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 6 p.m.

DJ Andy starts spinning at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

And Sean Henry takes the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts a Valentine’s Day concert at 7 p.m. featuring the Rascals. Founding members Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish reunite to bring their classic blue-eyed soul back to the stage, performing such hits as “Groovin,’ ” “People Got to Be Free” and “Good Lovin.’ ” Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Brian St. John brings his signature easygoing acoustic rock to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m., offering a heartfelt soundtrack for a Valentine’s night out.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Brian St. John will perform a mix of acoustic rock, folk and alternative tunes.at 1:15 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Scott Heath keeps the brewery’s anniversary celebration going with a blend of acoustic rock and country at 5 p.m.

Mingo Lodge brings live music to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Kenny & Gil host a special Valentine’s party at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, also starting at 6 p.m.

Charlie and the Sound Machine take over Brick & Brew at 7 p.m., performing fun and lively covers.

For those looking to keep the party going late, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts a Valentine’s Day party at 9 p.m., featuring DJ Catherine spinning danceable tunes into the night.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Angry Erik’s celebration continues with Jeiris Cook taking the stage at 2:30 p.m., blending soul, R&B, folk and blues into his set.

Dave & John Acoustic brings upbeat energy to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 3 p.m., rounding out a weekend with a feel-good set of classic tunes.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

O’Reilly’s Pub invites music lovers to Vinyl Night at 8 p.m. Bring your records or choose from the venue’s collection for a laid-back evening spinning classics and discovering new favorites with friends.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Danny C’s 2025 Wednesday Night Concert Series brings a tropical twist to the midweek with a Tiki Beach Party at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. At 5:30 p.m., the party with Hudson Blue gets under way, serving up a mix of rock, dance and party tunes spanning Sinatra to Green Day.

At 6:30 p.m., the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, invites guests to sing their favorite songs with Ray Sikora in an exciting night of karaoke.

Thursday, Feb. 20

The Homestead Rest’s acoustic open mic night begins at 6 p.m. welcoming musicians of all levels to share their talent! Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Scott Heath’s Hardcases takes over at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, delivering a dynamic solo acoustic show filled with instrument changes that make for an entertaining and engaging experience.

The Newton Theatre hosts “Lynch Mob: The Final Ride,” featuring Paralandra, at 8 p.m. Founded by George Lynch after the breakup of Dokken, Lynch Mob has spent more than 30 years delivering high-energy, guitar-driven hard rock infused with elements of blues, metal and classic rock.

At 8 p.m., O’Reilly’s offers music bingo, a fun twist on traditional bingo with participants listening to music, matching songs and competing for prizes.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com