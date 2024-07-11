Beat the heat at these local lakes, beaches and pools

New York

Lake Tiorati: 2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields

Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking and boating. Permit needed for all fishing and boating.

Hours: Open July 4 to Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. weekends and hoildays. Open Aug. 19 to Sept, 2 from 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. weekends and holidays only.

Bear Mountain State Park Pool: 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tompkins Cove

Activities: Biking, boat rentals, camping, hiking, swimming, playgrounds, trailside museum and zoo

Hours: Open for swimming on weekdays 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m, weekends 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and holidays 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The trailside museum and zoo are open every day 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. $10 vehicle fee. Pool admission is free this summer as part of New York’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign.

War Veterans Memorial Pool and Splash Pad at Fancher-Davidge Park: 158-170 Lake Avenue, Middletown

Activities: Swimming, playground, basketball court, 9-hole disc golf course, walking trails, softball field

Hours: Open daily 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. until Aug. 25. $1 fee for children 16 and younger, $3 fee for children 17 and older

Lake Superior State Park: 342 Dr Duggan Rd, Bethel

Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, hunting, volleyball, playgrounds, picnicking

Hours: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. A beach day pass is $5 per person. Open until Sept. 2.

West End Beach: 14 Ferry Street, Port Jervis

Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, softball field, playground

Hours: Open 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekends. There is a $15 parking fee for non-Port Jervis residents. Open until Aug. 18.

Lake Awosting and Lake Minnewaska: Minnewaska State Park, 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson

Activities: Biking, equestrian trails (permit required), hiking, deer hunting (permit required), swimming, boating, waterfalls, rock climbing

Hours: Open daily until Sept. 2. Lake Minnewaska hours are from 11:15 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Lake Awosting hours are from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Circleville Park: 2284-2290 State Highway 302, Circleville

Activities: Fishing, swimming, boating, picnicking, softball and soccer fields, volleyball, basketball, tennis, horseshoe pits (bring your own shoes), playgrounds

Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekends until Sept. 2. There is a $3 fee/person.

Glenmere Lake: Glenmere Lake, Mayer Kartel Avenue, Florida

Activities: Boating, fishing, picnicking, reservable pavillion

Hours: Open daily 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. A season pass for Florida residents is $10. A non-resident season pass is $50 season pass. Dog permits for residents are $5 per dog. Dog permits for non-residents are $10 per dog.

Kowawese Unique Area at Plum Point: 90 Plum Point Lane, New Windsor

Activities: Fishing, boating, picnicking, grilling

Hours: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily. There is no fee to access this area.

Walton Lake: 525 Lakes Road, Monroe

Activities: Fishing, boating (non-motor boats), canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding

Hours: Open daily from dawn-dusk. There is no fee to access this area.

Split Rock, Mohonk Preserve: 800 Clove Road, Gardiner

Activities: Swimming, hiking, biking, horseback riding

Hours: Trailheads open at 7 a.m. for members and 9 a.m. for visitors. A day pass is $15 for hikers and $20 for bicyclists, climbers and horseback riders. Membership is $60 for adults, $15 for children and $50 for seniors and students.

Pennsylvania

Milford Beach: 150 Milford Beach Road, Milford

Activities: Swimming, picnicking, fishing, hiking, canoeing, bicycling

Hours: Lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday-Monday until Sept. 2 There is a $7 vehicle entrance fee on weekdays and a $10 vehicle entrance fee on weekends and holidays. There is a $1 per person entrance fee for vehicles with 8 or more adults.

Palmyra Township Public Beach: 2512 Route 6, Hawley

Activities: Swimming, walking trails, picnicking, grilling, volleyball

Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. until Sept. 2. There is a $10 entrance fee for adults and a $2 entrance fee for kids 2 and under. Senior citizens get in free.

Promised Land State Park: 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown

Activities: Fishing, boating, camping, hiking trails, swimming

Hours: Daily from dawn to dusk. There is no fee to enter.

New Jersey

Lake Marcia: High Point State Park, 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

Activities: Swimming, picnicking, grilling

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00am-5:30pm. There is a $5 entrance fee for New Jersey residents during the week and a $10 entrance fee for New Jersey residents on weekends and holidays. Out-of-state residents must pay a $20 park entrance fee.

Sawmill Lake and Steenykill Lake: High Point State Park, 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

Activities: Boating, hiking, biking, fishing

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. There is a $5 enntrance fee for New Jersey residents during the week and a $10 for New Jersey residents on weekends. Out-of-state residents must pay a $20 park entrance fee.

Wawayanda State Park: 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt

Activities: Swimming, boating (no gas motors), fishing, hiking, biking, volleyball

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 entrance fee for New Jersey residents during the week and a $10 for New Jersey residents on weekends. Out-of-state residents must pay a $20 park entrance fee.

Lake Hopatcong: Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

Activities: Swimming, fishing, picnicking, grilling, volleyball and basketball courts, playground

Hours: Open Wednesday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Swimming is permitted when lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 entrance fee for New Jersey residents during the week and a $10 for New Jersey residents on weekends. Non-NJ residents must pay a $20 entrance fee.

Lake Musconetcong: Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

Activities: Boating, fishing, hiking, biking, swimming

Hours: Open Wednesday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Swimming is permitted when lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 entrance fee for New Jersey residents during the week and a $10 for New Jersey residents on weekends. Non-NJ residents must pay a $20 entrance fee.

Monksville Resevoir and Green Turtle Pond: Long Pond Ironworks State Park, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt

Activities: Hiking, fishing, boating, mountain biking

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m. - 8 p. m., no cost to visit

Lake Ocquittunk and Lake Ashore: Stokes State Forest, 1 Coursen Road, Branchville

Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, fishing, camping, hiking, picnic area, playground, horseshoe pits

Hours: Park is open everyday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. There is a $10 entrance fee for New Jersey residents on weekends and holidays. There is a $20 entrance fee for out-of-state residents.

Allamuchy State Park: Waterloo Road, Stanhope

Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, hiking, boating, mountain biking, fishing, horesback riding, paddleboarding, hunting, rock climbing

Hours: Park is open everyday from dawn-dusk, no fee to enter