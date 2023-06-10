Breast Cancer Survivors Celebration is today

Breast cancer survivors are invited to a unique celebration of life at Project Self-Sufficiency from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The Survivor Celebration will feature a keynote presentation by author, life strategist and motivational speaker Diana Perez, along with break-out sessions, lunch, music by Sue Polcer and interactive exhibits.

Martin Kessler of Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts will give a cooking demonstration.

A question-and-answer session will be facilitated by medical oncologist Dr. May Abdo-Matkiwsky and a panel of medical experts.

Raffles and other prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

Numerous vendors will be available to offer tips on health, wellness, fashion and exercise.

The free celebration is open to the public. Interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register.

“We are delighted to gather to applaud the lives of these remarkable breast cancer survivors,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“This celebration teaches women how to maintain their well-being, gives them the opportunity to get the latest facts about breast cancer, and most importantly, invites them to relax and have some fun. We are grateful to all the individuals and organizations who have agreed to join in this special celebration of life.”

Perez will discuss mindfulness and the impact of significant health challenges on mental health.

Additional breakout sessions will feature yoga instructor Laura Mazzella and registered dietitian Karla Hamal of Regional Cancer Care Associates.

Atlantic Health physicians Dr. Cynthia Jones and Dr. Sarah Chima will join Alina Hedaya of the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and Matthew Parker of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Center to provide responses to questions.

Therapy dogs will be in attendance under the watchful eye of handler Jackie Wagner.

Attendees will be invited to peruse exhibits from Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Skin Care, Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, Livestrong Program, Newton Medical Center, NJCEED and the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.