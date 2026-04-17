Local Home Pros

CARPET
R&S Carpet
Restretch or Replace
973-383-0113 or 973-570-2587
DOG BREEDER
Bliss Kennels
973-876-1680
blisskennels.com
ELECTRICIAN
Steve Maciag Electric
No Job Too Small
973-875-2039
maciagelectric.com
FENCING & PAVERS
Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC
Locally Owned and Family Owned
862-268-1434
navigatorsf.com
HOME IMPROVEMENTS
Tony Borgese Quality Home Improvements
Painting & Carpentry No Job Too Small
973-383-0222
LANDSCAPING
Tognetti Property Maintenance
Spring Clean Up Time
862-268-1516
MASONRY
Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC
Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry
845-324-2265
acemasonryhardscapes.com
PAINTING
JD’s Painting & Powerwashing
Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured
973-219-7344
ROOFING
Home Star Renovations
Emergency Gutter Cleaning
973-836-1318