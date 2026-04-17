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Local Home Pros

| 17 Apr 2026 | 01:29
    Local Home Pros

CARPET

R&S Carpet

Restretch or Replace

973-383-0113 or 973-570-2587

DOG BREEDER

Bliss Kennels

973-876-1680

blisskennels.com

ELECTRICIAN

Steve Maciag Electric

No Job Too Small

973-875-2039

maciagelectric.com

FENCING & PAVERS

Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC

Locally Owned and Family Owned

862-268-1434

navigatorsf.com

HOME IMPROVEMENTS

Tony Borgese Quality Home Improvements

Painting & Carpentry No Job Too Small

973-383-0222

LANDSCAPING

Tognetti Property Maintenance

Spring Clean Up Time

862-268-1516

MASONRY

Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC

Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry

845-324-2265

acemasonryhardscapes.com

PAINTING

JD’s Painting & Powerwashing

Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured

973-219-7344

ROOFING

Home Star Renovations

Emergency Gutter Cleaning

973-836-1318