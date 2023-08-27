STEM Storytime planned at refuge today

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) and the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge are working together to bring STEM Storytimes to the Owens Station Crossing.

One is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Refuge volunteer Donna Provost and a member of the SCLS Youth Services Team will host families at the nature-themed, interactive story times and activities.

The Owens Station Crossing is at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

The collaboration aims to engage young minds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) while fostering a love for nature and wildlife conservation.

Each story time focuses on a different topic, read aloud, nature walk and craft project throughout the summer.

”The Sussex County Library System is thrilled to partner with the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge for these special STEM Storytimes,” said Debbie Fagnan, youth services librarian.

“We believe that through providing this interactive learning experience, we can ignite children’s interest in the natural world. We are excited to create fun and educational experiences for our young community members.”

For information on dates, times and registration, go online to www.sussexcountylibrary.org