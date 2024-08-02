New Jersey State Fair event schedule for Sunday, Aug. 4

10 a.m.-noon: Open Beef Show in the Agriculture Area
10 a.m.: East Coast Ranch Horse Extravaganza, Ring 1 in the Horse Show Area
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in the Agriculture Area
10 a.m.-Close: Carnival
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Louise Boyle- Singer in the Performing Arts Tent
10 a.m.-Close: Professional Horticultural & Artistic Entries on Display, “Art in Bloom” in the Greenhouse
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free Make & Take Activities for Children in the Richards Building
12-3 p.m.: Open Steer Show in the Agriculture Area
12-3 p.m.: Woodsmen Competition in the Outdoor Entertainment Area
12:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
12:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
1-2 p.m.: Country Cousins Band in the Performing Arts Tent
1 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
1:30 p.m. K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
2 p.m.: Tractor Parade by Antique Engine Club in the Agriculture Area
2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Deb D’Anne in the Performing Arts Tent
3-6 p.m.: Power Racing Series in the Outdoor Entertainment Area
3 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
3 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
3 p.m.: Chopstick Knitting in the Richards Building
3:30 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area
3:30 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
4 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show-Barn 4 in the Agriculture Area
4-5 p.m.: Kobi Reese Band in the Performing Arts Tent
4 p.m.: Blindfold Crocheting in the Richards Building
4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
5 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park
5:30-6:50 p.m.: Hillbilly Parade Band in the Performing Arts Tent
5:45 p.m.: Johnny Rocket Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
6 p.m.: Dog Obedience Drill Team in the Agriculture Area
6:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
7-7:30 p.m.: Line Dancing Lessons - Boots & Bling in the Performing Arts Tent
After 7 p.m.: 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show Area
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby in the Outdoor Entertainment Area
7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Whiskey Crossing Country Blues Band in the Performing Arts Tent
7:30 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
8 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area
8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancer in the Conservatory
8:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area
9 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area
Ongoing Daily Events:
Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals
Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show
New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce
North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.
Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.
Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team
.Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park
Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store
The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes
The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory
Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6
Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.
Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music