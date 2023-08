Readers who identified themselves as Guy Puffer, Joseph Scozzafava, Brian Cartwright, Larry Condit, Bob Woods, Steven Fisher, Carolyn Kelly, Frank Dindl, Kevin Prendergast, Peter Massardo, Margaret Canessa, Trevor Havens, Joan and Greg Newell, Kathleen Phillips, Hank Ramberger, Robert and Joanne McDole, Patricia Jones, Valerie Ingles, Jim Leonard, Cheryl Castner and Lisa Testa knew last week’s photo was Campbell’s Small Engine Co. on Moran Street in Newton.