Readers who identified themselves as Guy Puffer, Joseph Scozzafava, Joanne and Emily McDole, Kathleen Phillips, Joseph Mello, Beth Denuto, Larry Condit, Ethel Fancher, Sunita Kozik, Joan and Greg Newell, Jim Leonard, Trevor Havens, Carl Lantz and Hank Ramberger knew last week’s photo was Chase Bank on Route 206 in Newton.