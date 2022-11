Readers who identified themselves as Walter Thies, Bob and Pat Kapral, Joan and Greg Newell, Dawn Laird, Jennifer Sipley, Larry Condit, Guy Puffer, Frank Whritenour, Jim Leonard, Sam Buca, Kathleen Phillips, Bob Woods, Mark Avondoglio, Guido Puffarino, and Jacob Gaetta knew last week’s photo was of Boonton Auto and Tire Supply, located on Sparta Avenue in Newton.