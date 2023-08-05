$10,000 lottery ticket sold in Sparta

A New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $10,000 for the Tuesday, Aug. 1 Mega Millions drawing was sold at QuickChek, 312 Sparta Ave., Sparta.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, which was estimated at $1.35 billion Friday, Aug. 4. The numbers drawn Friday night were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56 and the gold ball 20.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the top prize increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night, Aug. 8.

In the Aug. 1 drawing, seven third-tier prize-winning tickets were sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn, winning the $10,000 prize.

Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. Those tickets were purchased in Burlington and Ocean counties.

The other $10,000 winners were sold in Bergen, Hudson and Middlesex counties.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 1 drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.