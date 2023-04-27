200 students learn about environment

The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority (SCMUA) and the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group hosted the 16th annual Earth Day event April 20 at the Solid Waste Disposal & Recycling facilities in Lafayette.

More than 200 students from five schools participated in hands-on activities about environmental issues.

The event promoted environmental stewardship and showcased SCMUA’s solid waste, recycling, wastewater and watershed programs.

Students visited interactive stations on litter abatement, stream biology and pollinator plants. They rotated through six stations led by SCMUA staff, vendors and community partners:

• “Recycle Right!” relay race station with SCMUA and Sparta recycling coordinators.

• “How long does it take for litter to decompose?” with Clean Communities.

• “How are landfills constructed?” with ARM.

• “What not to Flush” with Upper Wallkill Water Treatment Plant.

• Pollinator planting station with Sussex County Community College’s agricultural and horticultural programs.

• Identify macroinvertebrates with the AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassadors.

Participating schools were Pope John Middle School, Frankford Elementary School, Long Pond Elementary School, McKeown Elementary School and Lafayette Elementary School.