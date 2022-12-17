3 magicians to perform tonight in Sparta

Three friends, who became acquainted through performing magic, will demonstrate their unique styles at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Sparta Avenue Stage.

The show will feature Eric DeCamps, an award-winning close-up magician who just returned from performing at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, and Thomas Solomon, an escape artist who has appeared on network TV specials and recently on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,“ with Sparta magician Joe Garsetti as host and MC.

Diane Garsetti, co-proprietor of the Sparta Avenue Stage, said, “We have decorated for the holidays and I am delighted that these talented magicians want to get together to perform. I know the performers will enjoy the evening and I am sure that our guests will be amazed and amused and even inspired by these three outstanding artists.”

Light refreshments, such as chips and beverages, will be available and patrons are welcome to bring their own.

All three performers previously appeared at the Sparta Avenue Stage.

DeCamps, who is from New York City, has honed some of his newest pieces of magic while practicing in the off hours at the Sparta Avenue Stage. He has been voted Magician of the Year by the Society of American Magicians and is only the second person in the 115-year history of the organization to receive the Gold Medal of Excellence for Close-up Magic.

Earlier this year, Solomon escaped from layers of antique handcuffs followed by police-issued handcuffs at the Sparta Avenue Stage. He has appeared in ”Thomas Solomon, the Escape Artist” on network TV and in “The Secret World of Magic and Magicians,” the BBC’s “The History of Magic” and the History Channel’s ”No Jail can Hold Me.”

On Saturday, he will be performing stage magic routines in addition to escapes.

Garsetti, a longtime Sparta resident, has been performing magic since his college days. He has organized many magic classes, taught by master magician Bill Wisch, and recently comedy classes, taught by stand-up comic, Vinnie Vitale, at the Sparta Avenue Stage.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students. They may be purchased online Spartastage.com

Call 973-903-6053 for information.

Sparta Avenue Stage is a nonprofit organization formed to educate and promote performance artists with a special emphasis on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.