$5,000 grant funds Norwescap initiative

Norwescap, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating poverty and promoting community development, has launched an initiative called “EPIC - Building an Antiracist World through Education, Participation, Intention & Courage.”

It is supported by a recent grant of $5,000 from the New Jersey Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission.

The program aims to empower young people to confront racism through education, dialogue and artistic expression. It will culminate in a gallery showcasing their creative works in November at Norwescap’s Sussex Boro Community & Cultural Center.

“We are deeply honored to receive the generous grant from the (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) foundation,” said Dianna Morrison, director of Pathways 2 Prosperity at Norwescap.

“This program serves as a transformative platform for our youth to engage in critical conversations about racism and to express their thoughts through art.”

The program will kick off with a book reading, discussion and signing by Esther Dillard, author of “Embracing My Black Natural Hair: A Guide from a Former Television Reporter Who Went Natural,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Norwescap’s Sussex Boro Community & Cultural Center, 37 Main St., Sussex.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be attended by teens enrolled in the EPIC program.

After the book event, the teens will participate in a series of guided discussion sessions based on King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Local artists will facilitate these sessions, encouraging participants to channel their experiences and attitudes toward racism into creative works, such as biopoems and vision boards.

The program will culminate in an EPIC Art Show, planned Nov. 17.

“Our EPIC initiative is a beacon of hope, enabling youth to play an active role in driving change within their communities. We’re excited to harness the power of dialogue and art to address deep-seated issues of racism,” Morrison said.

The EPIC Art Show will travel to middle and high schools throughout Sussex County, engaging students, teachers, staff and community members in the antiracist movement and highlighting the enduring relevance of King’s message.

Norwescap invites local artists to participate in the initiative.

“We are actively seeking local artists to join hands with us in this important endeavor,” said Morrison. “Support from our local artist community will empower our youth to express their experiences, dreams and aspirations in a visually compelling manner.”

For information about how to get involved or support the EPIC program, contact Morrison at 973-862-6680 or morrisond@norwescap.org