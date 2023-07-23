Authors to speak at luncheon Saturday

Brenda Janowitz, a CBS Reader’s Choice author, will be joined by national best-selling author Jamie Brenner at a luncheon Saturday, July 29.

The authors will talk and answer questions at nooon at the St. Moritz restaurant, 9 Deer Plaza, Sparta.

“Readers always have questions for authors,” said Sparta Books owner Jennifer Carlson. “How do you create the characters; how do you make the story feel so realistic? Brenda and Jaime are so personable and willing to share their art. What better way to get questions answered!”

Janowitz is the author of eight novels. Her newest release, “The Audrey Hepburn Estate,” is the Reader’s Choice of the CBS New York Book Club. “The Grace Kelly Dress” has been optioned for film by Hallmark/Crown Media.

Brenner is author of seven novels, including the national bestseller “The Forever Summer” and her latest, “Gilt.”

Tickets are $72, which includes a three-course meal, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and a personalized paperback copy of “The Audrey Hepburn Estate.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the store website at spartabooks.com; in person at Sparta Books, 29 Center St.; or call 973-729-6200.