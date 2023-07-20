Beemerville church hosts Harvest Home Dinner on Tuesday

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Harvest Home Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

The family-style dinner has become a community event, with people coming from as far away as Colorado, Maine and Florida to support the church.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for children and are available at the door. To make reservations, call 973-875-6760.

The traditional meal includes local cucumbers, tomatoes and corn on the cob; ham; creamy scalloped potatoes; cabbage salad; green beans; and dessert. The meal is prepared and cooked by the congregation.

The dinner’s traditional Fancy Table will feature home-made goodies and hand-made crafts for sale.