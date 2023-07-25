x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Beemerville church hosts Harvest Home Dinner tonight

Wantage /
| 25 Jul 2023 | 07:51
    Beemerville church hosts Harvest Home Dinner tonight
    Beemerville church hosts Harvest Home Dinner tonight
    Beemerville church hosts Harvest Home Dinner tonight

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Harvest Home Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

The family-style dinner has become a community event, with people coming from as far away as Colorado, Maine and Florida to support the church.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for children and are available at the door. To make reservations, call 973-875-6760.

The traditional meal includes local cucumbers, tomatoes and corn on the cob; ham; creamy scalloped potatoes; cabbage salad; green beans; and dessert. The meal is prepared and cooked by the congregation.

The dinner’s traditional Fancy Table will feature home-made goodies and hand-made crafts for sale.