Bingo, comedy night planned

Drama Geek Studios will present “Very Gerry Bingo” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 27 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Singer, comic and drag performer Very Gerry will host a 90-minute experience, with live vocals, corny jokes and the audience playing four rounds of bingo to win prizes.

For those age 18 and older.

The theater’s first Stand Up Comedy Night featuring Bearded Bob Romeo will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28.

Doors open about 30 minutes before the shows.

Tickets for “Very Gerry Bingo” and the Stand Up Comedy Night are $25.

Buy them online at ticketleap.events/events/dramageekstudios